Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN) Trading Up 7% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Navan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVN – Get Free Report) shot up 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.62 and last traded at $9.43. 361,834 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,676,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NAVN. Jefferies Financial Group set a $20.00 price target on shares of Navan in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Navan in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Navan in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Navan in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane set a $24.00 price target on Navan in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.42.

Navan Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80.

Insider Transactions at Navan

In other news, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen acquired 46,337 shares of Navan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.11 per share, with a total value of $839,163.07. Following the purchase, the insider owned 8,346,792 shares in the company, valued at $151,160,403.12. This trade represents a 0.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Mary Giviskos sold 31,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $296,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 74,940 shares in the company, valued at $713,428.80. The trade was a 29.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,644,482 shares of company stock valued at $86,979,947 and have sold 43,174 shares valued at $463,174.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navan

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Navan during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Navan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Navan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Navan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Navan during the fourth quarter worth $113,000.

Navan Company Profile

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Navan (NASDAQ: NAVN) is a technology company that provides an integrated platform for corporate travel, expense management and business payments. The company combines online travel booking and itinerary management with expense reporting, corporate card services and payment processing to help organizations consolidate travel and T&E (travel and expense) workflows into a single system. Navan emphasizes a mobile-first user experience, automated reconciliation and policy controls to simplify administrative processes for finance and travel teams while improving the experience for travelers.

Navan’s offerings typically include online and mobile travel booking, real-time traveler support and duty-of-care features, automated expense capture and reporting, corporate card and virtual card issuance, and tools for payments and invoice management.

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