Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Stock Price Down 5.4% – Here’s What Happened

Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $67.73 and last traded at $68.96. 22,782 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 10,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.92.

Soitec Stock Down 2.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.89.

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About Soitec

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Soitec is a France?based semiconductor materials company specializing in the design and manufacture of engineered substrates for the microelectronics industry. Its core technology, known as Smart Cut®, enables the production of high-performance wafers such as silicon-on-insulator (SOI), gallium nitride-on-insulator (GaN-OI) and other advanced material platforms. These substrates are used by semiconductor manufacturers to improve device performance, reduce power consumption and integrate new functions in applications ranging from mobile devices to data centers.

The company’s product portfolio includes a variety of engineered wafers tailored for radio frequency (RF) applications, power management, and photonics.

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