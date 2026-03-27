Riverbridge Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,119 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $16,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,911.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,111,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,555,000 after buying an additional 1,056,362 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,471,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 847,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,144,000 after acquiring an additional 364,878 shares during the last quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 880.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 318,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,374,000 after acquiring an additional 285,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 675,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,609,000 after acquiring an additional 240,548 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JKHY. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Jack Henry & Associates from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.42.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $157.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.12 and a 1-year high of $193.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.72.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.29. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $611.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.610-6.720 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.06%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company’s core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

See Also

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