Phreesia, Inc. $PHR Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 459,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,321 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $7,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,704,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,177,000 after acquiring an additional 437,462 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Phreesia by 727.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 120,309 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Phreesia by 243.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 71,553 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 3,882,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,317,000 after purchasing an additional 557,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Phreesia by 1,065.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 554,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,043,000 after purchasing an additional 506,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

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Phreesia Stock Up 3.1%

PHR opened at $11.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $701.44 million, a P/E ratio of -116.34 and a beta of 0.67. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $32.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PHR. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Truist Financial set a $24.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Phreesia from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PHR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 6,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $112,010.85. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 174,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,972,701.62. This trade represents a 3.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Linetsky sold 6,106 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $103,863.06. Following the sale, the insider owned 231,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,608.23. This trade represents a 2.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 66,529 shares of company stock worth $1,080,454 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Phreesia

(Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc (NYSE: PHR) is a provider of patient intake management solutions designed to streamline front-office workflows for healthcare organizations. The company’s cloud-based platform digitizes patient registration, appointment scheduling, insurance verification, consent documentation and payment collection through touchscreen kiosks, tablets and mobile devices. By replacing paper forms and manual processes, Phreesia enhances data accuracy, reduces administrative burden and improves the patient experience.

Founded in 2000 by Chaim Indig and headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Phreesia offers a modular software suite that integrates with electronic medical record (EMR) and practice management systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report).

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