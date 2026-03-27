Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 37,519 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. $PNTG

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 704,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,519 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $19,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNTG. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 651.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 161.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in The Pennant Group in the third quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

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The Pennant Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $30.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.25. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.73 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Pennant Group ( NASDAQ:PNTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $289.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.20 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 3.12%.The Pennant Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.360 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

PNTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on The Pennant Group

About The Pennant Group

(Free Report)

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ: PNTG) is a publicly traded holding company that provides specialized services to the asset management industry. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers outsourced fund administration, securities lending, prime brokerage, and capital markets solutions designed to support hedge funds, private equity firms, mutual funds and other institutional investors. By leveraging a combination of technology platforms and industry expertise, The Pennant Group helps clients streamline middle- and back-office processes, enhance operational efficiency and manage regulatory requirements.

Key service offerings include fund accounting and reporting, trade settlement and reconciliation, risk monitoring, securities lending programs and execution support across a range of asset classes.

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