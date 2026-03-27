Riverbridge Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. $ALRM

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723,361 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 92,079 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $36,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 40,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Alarm.com by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alarm.com from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alarm.com

In related news, CFO Kevin Christopher Bradley sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $69,414.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,569.62. This represents a 2.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Stock Up 0.8%

ALRM opened at $43.21 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.26 and a 1 year high of $60.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $261.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Alarm.com has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.780-2.790 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Alarm.com Profile

(Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides a cloud-based software platform for connected properties, enabling residential and commercial customers to monitor, manage and control security, energy and home automation solutions. The company’s interactive services connect security systems, smart thermostats, door locks, lights and video cameras through cellular, broadband and Z-Wave networks, offering real-time alerts and remote access via mobile and web applications.

Through its platform, Alarm.com delivers an integrated suite of products that includes intrusion detection, video monitoring and cloud recording, energy management features such as smart thermostat scheduling, and home automation controls for lighting, garage doors and connected appliances.

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