Riverbridge Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 344,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 98,579 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $29,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 862.1% in the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Entegris by 260.8% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Stock Performance

Entegris stock opened at $115.75 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $142.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.16, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Entegris had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 7.37%.The firm had revenue of $823.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Entegris has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.49, for a total value of $207,754.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 45,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,026,844.15. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bertrand Loy sold 50,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $6,914,746.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 217,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,923,363.47. The trade was a 18.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,074 shares of company stock worth $29,640,758. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Entegris from $111.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Entegris

About Entegris

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris’s product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.