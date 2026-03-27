SMI Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust $PHYS

SMI Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,699 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises 2.0% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $11,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transce3nd LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period.

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Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Down 3.7%

PHYS stock opened at $33.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.57. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $42.07.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

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