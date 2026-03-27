Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 19,518 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. $POWI

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,518 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $12,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 35.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,261,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,926,000 after purchasing an additional 595,404 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Power Integrations during the second quarter valued at about $32,897,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 843.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 519,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,065,000 after buying an additional 464,858 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 66.5% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 723,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,083,000 after buying an additional 288,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 605,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,344,000 after acquiring an additional 288,493 shares in the last quarter.

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Power Integrations Price Performance

Power Integrations stock opened at $50.05 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.34.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $103.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.02 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.98%.The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 220.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $58,473.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 96,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,010.01. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer A. Lloyd sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $154,705.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 76,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,616.99. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,518 shares of company stock worth $1,920,642. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on POWI. Zacks Research raised Power Integrations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, February 6th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Power Integrations from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

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Power Integrations Company Profile

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Power Integrations, Inc, based in Hillsboro, Oregon, specializes in the design and development of high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion. The company’s products are used to convert and regulate electrical power in a wide range of applications, from consumer electronics and industrial systems to communications equipment and electric vehicle charging. By providing compact, reliable, and highly integrated solutions, Power Integrations aims to reduce system size, improve efficiency, and simplify thermal management for its customers.

The firm’s product portfolio encompasses isolated and non-isolated switching controllers for both AC-DC and DC-DC power conversion.

Further Reading

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