277,049 Shares in Loar Holdings Inc. $LOAR Acquired by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 277,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,839,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Loar by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 513,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,066,000 after acquiring an additional 214,978 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,779,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loar in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Loar in the third quarter valued at about $2,371,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in Loar by 52.9% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on LOAR. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Loar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Loar to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Loar in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Loar from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Loar in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Insider Transactions at Loar

In other news, Director Paul S. Levy acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,867,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 8,087,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,883,942. This represents a 0.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Carpenito bought 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.97 per share, for a total transaction of $308,607.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $308,607.50. This represents a ? increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 173,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,327,673. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Loar Trading Down 3.6%

NYSE LOAR opened at $57.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.45 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.54. Loar Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $99.67.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Loar had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $131.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Loar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Loar Holdings Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Loar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

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