Analyzing Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) and Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO)

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) and Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Draganfly and Baozun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Draganfly -294.03% -45.65% -40.91% Baozun -2.43% 0.53% 0.24%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Draganfly and Baozun”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Draganfly $5.53 million 29.34 -$10.13 million ($1.30) -3.63 Baozun $1.42 billion 0.09 -$18.68 million ($0.58) -3.76

Draganfly has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Baozun. Baozun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Draganfly, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Draganfly and Baozun, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Draganfly 0 0 2 2 3.50 Baozun 1 1 0 0 1.50

Draganfly presently has a consensus price target of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 244.28%. Given Draganfly’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Draganfly is more favorable than Baozun.

Volatility and Risk

Draganfly has a beta of 2.66, indicating that its stock price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baozun has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.4% of Draganfly shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of Baozun shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Baozun shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Draganfly beats Baozun on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Draganfly

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Draganfly Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells cutting-edge unmanned and remote data collection and analysis platforms and systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers quadcopters, fixed-wing aircraft, ground-based robots, handheld controllers, and flight training, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, and data collection. It also operates a health/telehealth platform that is a set of technologies that remotely detect various biometrics, such as heart rate, oxygen saturation, and blood pressure. In addition, the company provides sanitary spraying services to indoor and outdoor public gathering spaces, including sport stadiums and fields, and custom engineering, training, consulting, flight, and geographic information systems data services. It serves public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, and mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

About Baozun

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Baozun Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, E-Commerce and Brand Management (BBM). The E-Commerce segment offers brands’ store operations, customer services and value-added services in logistics and supply chain management, IT, and digital marketing. The Brand Management segment provides brand management, strategic and tactic positioning, branding and marketing, retail and e-commerce operations, supply chain, and logistics and technology services. It serves brand partners in various categories, including apparel and accessories, appliances, electronics, home and furnishings, food and health products, beauty and cosmetics, fast moving consumer goods, mother and baby products, and automobiles. The company was formerly known as Baozun Cayman Inc. and changed its name to Baozun Inc. in March 2015. Baozun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

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