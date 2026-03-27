SMI Advisory Services LLC Sells 35,605 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

SMI Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 93.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,605 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 38,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,872,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,629,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,626,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $532,000. Finally, Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,100,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $422.35 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $493.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $452.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.17. The company has a market cap of $108.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

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