John Hancock Income Securities Trust $JHS Holdings Lifted by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Free Report) by 158.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 193,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,311 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,489,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,384,000 after buying an additional 16,747 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,294,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,110,000 after acquiring an additional 28,770 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 12,407 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 78,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 10,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 11,587 shares during the period.

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John Hancock Income Securities Trust Price Performance

NYSE:JHS opened at $10.91 on Friday. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $12.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Cuts Dividend

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.1377 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

(Free Report)

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE: JHS) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with high current income while preserving capital. Trading on the New York Stock Exchange since its launch in the late 1970s, the trust offers investors access to a broad portfolio of fixed-income securities under a professional management structure.

The fund’s primary investment activities include purchasing U.S. government and agency obligations, investment-grade corporate debt, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, preferred stocks, and selected foreign debt instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Free Report).

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