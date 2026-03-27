Brokerages Set Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Target Price at $49.80

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DGII. Zacks Research cut shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Digi International in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th.

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Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digi International

In other Digi International news, VP James E. Freeland sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $62,113.20. Following the sale, the vice president owned 19,987 shares in the company, valued at $916,204.08. This represents a 6.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Satbir Khanuja sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 85,298 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,708. This represents a 6.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,455 shares of company stock worth $616,357. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGII. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Digi International by 2,215.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Digi International by 25.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Digi International by 1,530.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digi International Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ DGII opened at $48.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 0.79. Digi International has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $51.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.46.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $122.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.90 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 9.45%.Digi International’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Digi International has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.590 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Digi International will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Digi International

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Digi International Inc is a provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services designed to link devices to networks and applications securely. The company develops a broad range of networking hardware, including cellular and Ethernet routers, gateways, embedded modules and adaptors, as well as accessories and antennas. Digi’s solutions enable businesses to deploy remote monitoring, control and automation systems across diverse industries such as transportation, utilities, healthcare, retail and industrial manufacturing.

In addition to its physical devices, Digi offers cloud-based management software and professional services that simplify device configuration, monitoring and over-the-air updates.

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