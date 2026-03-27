AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 528.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AJB. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 490 target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AJ Bell from GBX 625 to GBX 570 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 520 price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Shore Capital Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Beaufort Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 490 target price on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Friday, December 5th.

Get AJ Bell alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AJB

AJ Bell Stock Down 0.3%

AJ Bell Company Profile

Shares of LON AJB opened at GBX 463.40 on Friday. AJ Bell has a 12-month low of GBX 355.20 and a 12-month high of GBX 578.50. The stock has a market cap of £1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 445.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 483.82.

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1995, AJ Bell is one of the largest investment platforms in the UK, operating at scale in both the advised and direct-to-consumer markets.

Our purpose is to help people invest by providing them with easy access to Pensions, ISAs and General investment accounts, great customer service and competitive charges.

Our two core platform propositions are AJ Bell in the D2C market and AJ Bell Investcentre in the advised market, which both provide access to a broad investment range including shares and other instruments traded on the major stock exchanges around the world, as well as all mainstream collective investments available in the UK and our own range of AJ Bell funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.