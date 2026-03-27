Comparing GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) and Biocorrx (OTCMKTS:BICX)

Biocorrx (OTCMKTS:BICX – Get Free Report) and GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Biocorrx and GoodRx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biocorrx 0 1 0 0 2.00 GoodRx 3 8 5 0 2.13

GoodRx has a consensus target price of $3.98, indicating a potential upside of 95.14%. Given GoodRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GoodRx is more favorable than Biocorrx.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

63.8% of GoodRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of Biocorrx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of GoodRx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Biocorrx has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GoodRx has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Biocorrx and GoodRx”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biocorrx $10,000.00 1,056.00 -$5.11 million ($0.32) -1.25 GoodRx $796.85 million 0.88 $30.44 million $0.09 22.67

GoodRx has higher revenue and earnings than Biocorrx. Biocorrx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GoodRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Biocorrx and GoodRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biocorrx N/A N/A -96.39% GoodRx 3.82% 9.31% 4.38%

Summary

GoodRx beats Biocorrx on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biocorrx

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BioCorRx Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops and provides treatment programs for substance abuse and related disorders in the United States. It distributes and licenses BioCorRx recovery program, a non-addictive and medication-assisted treatment program that includes a counseling program coupled with its proprietary naltrexone implant; and distributes UnCraveRx weight loss management program, a medically assisted weight management program to reduce food cravings combined with on-demand virtual lifestyle support, fitness, and nutrition. The company is also developing BICX101, an injectable naltrexone product; and BICX104, an implantable naltrexone implant for the treatment of opioid addiction and alcoholism. It distributes its program to healthcare providers, independent licensed clinics, and licensed healthcare professionals. The company was formerly known as Fresh Start Private Management, Inc. and changed its name to BioCorRx Inc. in January 2014. BioCorRx Inc. is based in Anaheim, California.

About GoodRx

(Get Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including subscriptions, and pharma manufacturer solutions, as well as telehealth services through the GoodRx Care platform. It serves pharmacy benefit managers who manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

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