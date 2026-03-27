Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,773,000. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $328.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.99. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $368.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.51.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.2079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index). The Index is an equity benchmark for the United States-listed semiconductor stocks. The Index includes companies primarily involved in the design, distribution, manufacture and sale of semiconductors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.