HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

HUYA Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.46, but opened at $3.10. HUYA shares last traded at $3.0950, with a volume of 1,861,989 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HUYA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $3.40 price target on HUYA in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of HUYA in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HUYA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.45.

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HUYA Trading Down 11.1%

Institutional Trading of HUYA

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $686.99 million, a P/E ratio of -34.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in HUYA by 327.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 10.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 154,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 14,456 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 8.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 245,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 19,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in HUYA by 92.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 41,138 shares during the period. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HUYA Inc is a leading interactive live streaming platform based in Guangzhou, China, primarily focused on video game and esports content. The company operates a proprietary technology platform that enables users to broadcast and view live gameplay, participate in real-time chat, and engage with hosts through virtual gifting. Its services are accessible via web browsers, desktop applications and mobile apps for both iOS and Android.

At the core of HUYA’s business are user-generated live streams hosted by professional gamers, influencers and esports organizations.

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