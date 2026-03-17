Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) Shares Down 3.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) dropped 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.76 and last traded at $23.42. Approximately 64,977 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 223,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.29.

Alto Neuroscience News Summary

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ANRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Alto Neuroscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on Alto Neuroscience from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alto Neuroscience presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Alto Neuroscience Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $734.65 million, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 15.42 and a current ratio of 15.42.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alto Neuroscience, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alto Neuroscience

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alto Neuroscience by 43.5% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 77,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 23,553 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Alto Neuroscience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Alto Neuroscience in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in Alto Neuroscience during the fourth quarter worth $32,453,000.

Alto Neuroscience Company Profile

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Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing precision medicine in neuropsychiatric disorders. The company leverages an integrated digital clinical neuroscience platform that gathers and analyzes multimodal biomarker data—such as electroencephalography (EEG), cognitive assessments and patient-reported outcomes—to predict individual treatment responses. This approach aims to accelerate drug development and improve therapeutic outcomes for conditions like major depressive disorder and treatment-resistant depression.

Alto’s proprietary platform combines data science, machine learning and proprietary algorithms to stratify patient populations and identify responders to investigational therapies.

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