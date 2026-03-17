Short Interest in Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:GABF) Declines By 22.7%

Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:GABF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,052 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the February 12th total of 2,656 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,022 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,022 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF Stock Up 1.3%
Shares of NYSEARCA GABF traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.41. The stock had a trading volume of 9,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,547. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $45.55 million, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.14. Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $49.81.
Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $0.9068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 194.0%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF
Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF Company Profile
The Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF (GABF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund of US-listed equities of financial services firms. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. GABF was launched on May 9, 2022 and is managed by Gabelli.
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