Short Interest in Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:GABF) Declines By 22.7%

Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:GABF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,052 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the February 12th total of 2,656 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,022 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,022 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA GABF traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.41. The stock had a trading volume of 9,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,547. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $45.55 million, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.14. Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $49.81.

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Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $0.9068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 194.0%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF

Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GABF. Carter Financial Group INC. purchased a new position in shares of Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,882,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 227,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,812,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,079,000.

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The Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF (GABF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund of US-listed equities of financial services firms. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. GABF was launched on May 9, 2022 and is managed by Gabelli.

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