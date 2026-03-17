Short Interest in MOGU Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:MOGU) Declines By 22.4%

MOGU Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:MOGU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 37,364 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the February 12th total of 48,164 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,413 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 6,413 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

MOGU Trading Up 3.4%

MOGU stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,404. MOGU has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $8.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.70.

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MOGU (NYSE:MOGU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.82 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MOGU in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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MOGU Company Profile

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MOGU Inc operates a leading fashion-focused social commerce platform in China, offering a blend of community-driven content and e-commerce services. Through its flagship mobile applications and desktop site, the company connects young female consumers with a broad range of apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty and lifestyle products. By integrating user-generated content, live streaming, and interactive shopping features, MOGU aims to enhance the online purchasing experience beyond traditional retail channels.

The platform’s core offering combines fashion discovery tools—such as trend reports, style guides and influencer posts—with direct purchasing options.

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