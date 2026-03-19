Narus Financial Partners LLC Sells 13,505 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Narus Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,505 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,053,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,174,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,142 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 74,834,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,054,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,413 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 47,270,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,561,096,000 after buying an additional 1,790,766 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,301,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,400,247,000 after buying an additional 231,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,755,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $970,892,000 after buying an additional 659,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

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Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $54.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.60 and a 200-day moving average of $54.97. The company has a market capitalization of $106.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $59.09.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

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