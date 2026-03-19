Narus Financial Partners LLC Sells 46,711 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF $PSCT

Narus Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Free Report) by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,711 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSCT. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCT opened at $60.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.17 million, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.26. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $33.16 and a 52-week high of $64.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.35 and a 200 day moving average of $57.61.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing information technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.