Narus Financial Partners LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD

Narus Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 45.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,372 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,224,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 120,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 23,454 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 222,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,720,000 after acquiring an additional 18,281 shares during the last quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 31.7% in the third quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 21,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burk Holdings LLC grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Burk Holdings LLC now owns 118,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 12,738 shares in the last quarter.

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Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSD opened at $47.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.18 and its 200-day moving average is $48.20. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $48.51.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

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