Sherman Porfolios LLC Has $25.70 Million Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF $IYF

Sherman Porfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Financials ETF makes up about 9.2% of Sherman Porfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sherman Porfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $25,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Somerset Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period.

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iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Down 0.9%

IYF stock opened at $116.34 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $95.34 and a twelve month high of $133.54. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.99 and a 200-day moving average of $125.44.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance. The Company invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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