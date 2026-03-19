SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA Shares Sold by Sherman Porfolios LLC

Sherman Porfolios LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 0.4% of Sherman Porfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sherman Porfolios LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,101,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 47.6% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 55.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.0% in the third quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,468,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $104,617,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 1.7%

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $463.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $366.32 and a twelve month high of $505.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $489.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $477.16.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Increases Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a $0.6131 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This is a positive change from SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

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