Sherman Porfolios LLC Invests $580,000 in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Sherman Porfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 90.5% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar Tree this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat, margin improvement and buybacks — DLTR reported stronger-than-expected Q4 earnings, +5% comps, ~150 bps gross?margin expansion, robust cash from operations and large share repurchases, which supports earnings quality and valuation. Earnings beat

Q4 beat, margin improvement and buybacks — DLTR reported stronger-than-expected Q4 earnings, +5% comps, ~150 bps gross?margin expansion, robust cash from operations and large share repurchases, which supports earnings quality and valuation. Positive Sentiment: Multi?price strategy gaining traction — DLTR’s multi?price rollout (~16% of sales and growing) and streamlined footprint after divesting Family Dollar are cited as durable margin/traffic drivers that make the company look more attractive than some peers. MarketBeat analysis

Multi?price strategy gaining traction — DLTR’s multi?price rollout (~16% of sales and growing) and streamlined footprint after divesting Family Dollar are cited as durable margin/traffic drivers that make the company look more attractive than some peers. Neutral Sentiment: Consumer shift to digital and calibrated spending — Research shows lower?income shoppers are timing purchases and using digital channels to build bigger baskets; this can both help DLTR capture demand but also signals cautious consumer behavior. PYMNTS story

Consumer shift to digital and calibrated spending — Research shows lower?income shoppers are timing purchases and using digital channels to build bigger baskets; this can both help DLTR capture demand but also signals cautious consumer behavior. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts split — Several firms reaffirmed positive views (Guggenheim, Telsey), while others kept neutral/market?perform views; this leaves consensus mixed and price targets dispersed. Analyst coverage roundup

Analysts split — Several firms reaffirmed positive views (Guggenheim, Telsey), while others kept neutral/market?perform views; this leaves consensus mixed and price targets dispersed. Negative Sentiment: Cautious FY?2026 guidance — Management guided to modest comp growth (3–4%), sales of $20.5–20.7B and EPS $6.50–$6.90, which tempered the upside implied by the beat and prompted concerns about near?term growth momentum. Yahoo Finance recap

Cautious FY?2026 guidance — Management guided to modest comp growth (3–4%), sales of $20.5–20.7B and EPS $6.50–$6.90, which tempered the upside implied by the beat and prompted concerns about near?term growth momentum. Negative Sentiment: Downgrades and cuts to targets — A number of analysts trimmed targets or reiterated cautious ratings (including a Sell from BofA and lower targets from others), amplifying headline risk despite the beat. TipRanks on analyst actions

Downgrades and cuts to targets — A number of analysts trimmed targets or reiterated cautious ratings (including a Sell from BofA and lower targets from others), amplifying headline risk despite the beat. Negative Sentiment: Relative underperformance within the sector — Coverage notes DLTR has lagged consumer?staples peers recently, increasing sensitivity to any negative forward commentary or macro worries. MarketWatch piece

Dollar Tree Price Performance

DLTR opened at $107.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.80. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.87 and a 1 year high of $142.40.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $156.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.24.

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About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company’s stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree’s merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

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