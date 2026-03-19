PMG Family Office LLC Invests $1.47 Million in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF $ISPY

PMG Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:ISPY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000. ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF makes up about 1.6% of PMG Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $653,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $610,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 40.5% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter.

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ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Stock Down 1.3%

ISPY opened at $44.06 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $46.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.37. The company has a market cap of $895.30 million, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.87.

ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (ISPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on the stocks of the S&P 500 Index. The fund seeks generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the S&P 500 Index over the long term. ISPY was launched on Dec 18, 2023 and is issued by ProShares.

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