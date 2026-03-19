PMG Family Office LLC Takes Position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. $LDP

PMG Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 26,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 205.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the third quarter worth $220,000.

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Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Down 0.2%

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.37. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.38 and a 12-month high of $22.05.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc (NYSE: LDP) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with current income while managing interest-rate sensitivity. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of preferred securities and other income-producing instruments, combining yield potential with a strategy tailored to limit fluctuations in response to changing interest-rate environments.

Its investment approach focuses on preferred and hybrid securities issued by corporations across sectors such as financial institutions, utilities, real estate investment trusts (REITs) and other industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Free Report).

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