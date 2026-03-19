Peterson Wealth Management Decreases Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Peterson Wealth Management lessened its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up approximately 1.0% of Peterson Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in CrowdStrike by 157.4% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Severin Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Severin Investments LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $555.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $564.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.26.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of CRWD opened at $435.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $426.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $469.70. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $298.00 and a twelve month high of $566.90. The stock has a market cap of $110.53 billion, a PE ratio of -588.92, a P/E/G ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More CrowdStrike News

Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 28,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.01, for a total value of $11,916,577.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,054,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,695,075.02. This trade represents a 1.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.83, for a total transaction of $398,629.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 43,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,849,868.58. This trade represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,024 shares of company stock worth $40,424,241. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.