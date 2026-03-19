PMG Family Office LLC Takes Position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust $GDV

PMG Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDV. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $30,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

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The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GDV stock opened at $27.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.64. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

In other The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust news, Director James P. Conn purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.73 per share, for a total transaction of $28,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,730. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 3,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired a total of 5,830,584 shares of company stock valued at $58,534,060 in the last three months.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Profile

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE: GDV) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company organized in 1993 and based in Rye, New York. Managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC—a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc—the trust seeks to provide a high level of current dividend income while preserving prospects for capital appreciation. It is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and attracts investors looking for regular distributions and potential long-term total return.

The trust’s primary investment focus is on dividend-paying common stocks of U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report).

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