PMG Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 47,565 Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust $TBLD

PMG Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hicks Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hicks Capital Management LLC now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000.

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Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ TBLD opened at $21.54 on Thursday. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $23.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average of $20.51.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.1042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%.

(Free Report)

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ: TBLD) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income and the potential for capital appreciation. Listed on the NASDAQ, the Trust offers investors access to a managed portfolio that combines income-generating securities with opportunistic equity and convertible instruments. By blending diverse asset types, the Trust aims to balance yield objectives with capital growth prospects over a full market cycle.

The Trust’s investment approach centers on assembling a diversified mix of high-yield bonds, preferred securities, convertible debt and common stocks across U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Free Report).

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