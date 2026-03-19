IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 35.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,737 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. InvesTrust grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. InvesTrust now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 1.3%

VTV stock opened at $196.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.60 and a 200-day moving average of $192.51. The company has a market cap of $162.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $208.20.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

See Also

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