PMG Family Office LLC Takes $1.96 Million Position in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF $IQQQ

PMG Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:IQQQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 44,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,000. ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF makes up 2.2% of PMG Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 86,794 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

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ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of IQQQ stock opened at $43.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.32. The firm has a market cap of $343.91 million, a PE ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.09. ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $46.72.

ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF Cuts Dividend

ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.2033 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (IQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq-100 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on Nasdaq-100 stocks. The fund seeks to generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the Nasdaq-100 Index over the long term.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:IQQQ – Free Report).

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