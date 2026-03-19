Brokerages Set Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) PT at $85.58

Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.5833.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 target price on Henry Schein and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barrington Research set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th.

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Henry Schein Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of HSIC opened at $73.12 on Thursday. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $60.56 and a 12-month high of $89.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.97.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 3.02%.The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.230-5.370 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 43,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total transaction of $3,562,353.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 383,803 shares in the company, valued at $31,207,021.93. This trade represents a 10.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 5,925 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $478,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 80,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,508,763.20. The trade was a 6.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,556 shares of company stock worth $8,476,351. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Henry Schein

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,631,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 20,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,987 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,158,000. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,981,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Henry Schein by 230.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 310,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,658,000 after purchasing an additional 216,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

(Get Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

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