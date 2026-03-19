iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Shares Sold by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,169 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 10,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management now owns 2,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

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iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $96.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.80. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $105.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Further Reading

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