John Duke Buys 5,000 Shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Stock

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) CEO John Duke bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,050. This trade represents a 5.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Harvard Bioscience Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of HBIO opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.66.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

HBIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. New Street Research set a $6.00 price target on Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Harvard Bioscience from $20.00 to $6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harvard Bioscience

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Harvard Bioscience by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 11,948 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 7.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 78,276 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 491.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures and distributes life science research instruments and consumables used by academic, biopharmaceutical and government laboratories worldwide. The company’s product portfolio spans cellular physiology, microfluidics, electrophysiology and lab automation, providing tools that enable researchers to study everything from cell behavior and organ function to drug delivery and tissue mechanics.

Through its operating units—most notably Harvard Apparatus, BTX, Radnoti and Warner Instruments—Harvard Bioscience offers a diverse range of scientific equipment including precision pumps, stereotaxic instruments, electroporation and gene delivery systems, perfusion systems and microinjection tools.

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