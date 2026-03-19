Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Analysts at Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 118.12% from the stock’s current price.

IVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Inventiva in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Inventiva in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $24.00 target price on Inventiva and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Inventiva in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Inventiva in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

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Inventiva Trading Down 3.2%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Inventiva stock opened at $5.96 on Thursday. Inventiva has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $7.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average is $5.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVA. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Inventiva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Inventiva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Inventiva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Inventiva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inventiva in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

Inventiva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inventiva (NASDAQ: IVA) is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of metabolic, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases. The company’s core expertise lies in the modulation of nuclear receptors and signaling pathways that regulate fibrosis, inflammation and metabolic dysfunction. Inventiva’s scientific platform integrates medicinal chemistry, in vitro and in vivo pharmacology, and translational sciences to advance a diversified pipeline of therapeutic candidates.

The company’s lead asset, lanifibranor (IVA337), is a pan-PPAR agonist in Phase III development for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and has demonstrated anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic effects in preclinical and clinical studies.

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