Head to Head Survey: Generation Next Franchise Brands (OTCMKTS:VEND) and ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) and Generation Next Franchise Brands (OTCMKTS:VEND – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ZW Data Action Technologies and Generation Next Franchise Brands”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZW Data Action Technologies $15.44 million 0.15 -$3.76 million ($0.74) -0.97 Generation Next Franchise Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Generation Next Franchise Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ZW Data Action Technologies.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ZW Data Action Technologies and Generation Next Franchise Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZW Data Action Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00 Generation Next Franchise Brands 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given Generation Next Franchise Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Generation Next Franchise Brands is more favorable than ZW Data Action Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of Generation Next Franchise Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ZW Data Action Technologies and Generation Next Franchise Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZW Data Action Technologies -33.25% -59.11% -21.51% Generation Next Franchise Brands N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Generation Next Franchise Brands beats ZW Data Action Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

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ZW Data Action Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers. It also develops and operates blockchain technology-based products and services, as well as blockchain-based SaaS services that provides one-stop blockchain-powered enterprise management solutions in forms of NFT generations, data record, share, and storage module subscriptions, etc. In addition, the company offers other e-commerce O2O advertising, and marketing and related value-added technical services. Additionally, it offers online-content production, distribution, promotion, and live streamer training and management services. The company was formerly known as ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. in October 2020. Data Action Technologies Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

About Generation Next Franchise Brands

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Generation Next Franchise Brands, Inc. engages in the development and operation of retail platforms and related technology through franchise, licensing, wholesale, and corporate-owned business models. It operates through the following segments: Reis & Irvy’s; Print Mates, Inc.; and 19 Degrees, Inc. The Reis & Irvy’s, Inc. segment represents the sale of frozen yogurt and ice cream robots, franchise fees, royalties, location fees, and product rebates. The Print Mates, Inc. offers instant printing of photographs from touchscreen kiosks. The 19 Degrees, Inc. acts as a management company for 19 Degrees Corporate Service, LLC. The company was founded by Nicholas Yates on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

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