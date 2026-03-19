Alset (NASDAQ:AEI) versus 3M (NYSE:MMM) Financial Review

Alset (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) and 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Alset shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of 3M shares are owned by institutional investors. 90.3% of Alset shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of 3M shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

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Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Alset and 3M, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alset 1 0 0 0 1.00 3M 1 5 4 0 2.30

Profitability

3M has a consensus price target of $175.90, indicating a potential upside of 21.15%. Given 3M’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 3M is more favorable than Alset.

This table compares Alset and 3M’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alset -105.02% -12.09% -11.50% 3M 13.03% 95.36% 11.38%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alset and 3M”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alset $21.12 million 3.41 -$3.97 million ($1.19) -1.55 3M $24.95 billion 3.07 $3.25 billion $6.00 24.20

3M has higher revenue and earnings than Alset. Alset is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 3M, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Alset has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 3M has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

3M beats Alset on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alset

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Alset Inc. engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments. The Real Estate segment develops property projects and participates in third-party property development projects; and owns, operates, and manages real estate development projects with a focus on land subdivision developments and house rental projects. Its Digital Transformation Technology segment provides support, implementation, and development services with various technologies, including blockchain, e-commerce, social media, and artificial intelligent customer service application and metaverse services. Its technology platform focuses on business-to-business solutions, such as communications and workflow through instant messaging systems, social media, e-commerce and payment systems, direct marketing platforms, e-real estate, brand protection, and counterfeit and fraud detection; and mobile application product development and other businesses, including information technology services to end-users, service providers, and other commercial users through multiple platforms. The Biohealth segment engages in developing, researching, testing, manufacturing, licensing, and distributing biohealth products and services. Its Other Business Activities segment offers corporate strategy and business development, asset management, corporate restructuring, and leveraged buy-out expertise services. It operates cafes in Singapore and South Korea. The company was formerly known as Alset EHome International Inc. and changed its name to Alset Inc. in October 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About 3M

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3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles. Its Transportation and Electronics segment provides ceramic solutions; attachment/bonding products, films, sound, and temperature management for transportation vehicles; premium large format graphic films for advertising and fleet signage; light management films and electronics assembly solutions; packaging and interconnection solutions; semiconductor production materials; data centers solutions; and reflective signage for highway, and vehicle safety. The company’s Consumer segment provides consumer bandages, braces, supports, and consumer respirators; home cleaning products; retail abrasives, paint accessories, car care DIY products, picture hanging, and consumer air quality solutions; and stationery products. It offers its products through e-commerce and traditional wholesalers, retailers, jobbers, distributors, and dealers. 3M Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

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