Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Announces Earnings Results

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $7.73 million for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 16.42%.

Auburn National Bancorporation Stock Up 5.3%

AUBN opened at $24.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.67. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $86.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.42.

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Auburn National Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Auburn National Bancorporation declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in the second quarter worth about $703,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 28,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 39.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

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About Auburn National Bancorporation

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Auburn National Bancorporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Auburn, Alabama. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, AuburnBank, providing a comprehensive suite of financial services to individuals, businesses and municipalities throughout central and eastern Alabama.

The company’s retail banking offerings include checking and savings accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, online and mobile banking, and wealth management services. On the commercial side, AuburnBank delivers business checking, commercial real estate financing, equipment loans and cash management solutions tailored to support the growth and operational needs of local enterprises.

Serving primarily the Auburn–Opelika metropolitan area and surrounding counties, Auburn National Bancorporation leverages deep community ties and regional expertise to craft banking solutions that meet the unique needs of its customers.

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