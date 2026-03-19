Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Announces Earnings Results

Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 11.30 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Fidelity European Trust had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 61.60%.

Fidelity European Trust Trading Down 1.7%

LON FEV opened at GBX 392.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 424.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 419.84. Fidelity European Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 326 and a twelve month high of GBX 442. The company has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 1.14.

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About Fidelity European Trust

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Fidelity European Trust PLC aims to be the cornerstone long-term investment of choice for those seeking European exposure across market cycles.

The Trust invests predominantly in continental European equities (and their related securities) and up to 20% of gross assets may be invested in companies outside of the continent. It follows a consistent bottom-up approach, seeking to identify companies able to grow dividends over a three to five-year horizon.

Viewed as a whole, the European Union is the world’s second largest economy and home to some of the strongest, most stable and resilient companies.

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