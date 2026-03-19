Pimco Total Return ETF $BOND Shares Sold by Syverson Strege & Co

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2026

Syverson Strege & Co decreased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BONDFree Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,472 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up 1.4% of Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Syverson Strege & Co owned about 0.09% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $5,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transce3nd LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 53.0% in the second quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 9,618.8% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $92.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.50. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $88.95 and a 1 year high of $94.68.

Pimco Total Return ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies. BOND was launched on Mar 1, 2012 and is managed by PIMCO.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

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