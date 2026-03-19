Sherman Porfolios LLC Buys Shares of 11,519 Newmont Corporation $NEM

Sherman Porfolios LLC bought a new position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000. Newmont comprises about 0.3% of Sherman Porfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 327.8% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Newmont by 1,648.3% during the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in Newmont during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Newmont during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Newmont

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Newmont Stock Performance

NEM opened at $106.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $115.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.39. Newmont Corporation has a 1-year low of $42.93 and a 1-year high of $134.88.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.71. Newmont had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other news, insider David James Fry sold 18,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $2,050,011.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,033.15. This represents a 51.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $75.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, November 21st. DZ Bank upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Newmont from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered their target price on Newmont from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Newmont from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEM

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long?lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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