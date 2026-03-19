Mirova Purchases 20,451 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

Mirova raised its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 165,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,451 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $5,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,697 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 249.1% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,079,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051,485 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Tetra Tech by 12.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,581,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,682,000 after buying an additional 705,673 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 84.9% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,021,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,095,000 after buying an additional 1,847,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,593,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,947,000 after buying an additional 48,163 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 9,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $401,455.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 46,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,534.08. This trade represents a 17.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on TTEK shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 price target on Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TTEK

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Tetra Tech stock opened at $30.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $43.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.34 and its 200-day moving average is $34.95.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.28 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 6.73%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Tetra Tech has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.330 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.460-1.560 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech’s multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company’s core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

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