iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT Shares Sold by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,064 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 130.9% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLT stock opened at $86.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $94.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.86.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to 20 years.

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