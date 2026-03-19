Stillwater Wealth Management Group Takes $818,000 Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Stillwater Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 125.5% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000.

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iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $323.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $337.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.41. The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $232.57 and a 1 year high of $349.08.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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