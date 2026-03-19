Mirova Raises Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Mirova grew its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,291 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems accounts for approximately 2.0% of Mirova’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mirova’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $14,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $53,105.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,874.10. This represents a 2.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.78, for a total value of $297,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 94,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,032,115.86. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 3,185 shares of company stock worth $963,238 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $289.64 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.56 and a twelve month high of $376.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $300.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.89. The firm has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.34, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 20.93%.The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.150 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $395.00 target price on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer raised Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.50.

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Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company’s offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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