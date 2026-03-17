Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Nintendo Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.16, but opened at $15.58. Nintendo shares last traded at $15.5860, with a volume of 1,367,164 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on NTDOY shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nintendo from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded Nintendo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group raised Nintendo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. China Renaissance restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Nintendo Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $80.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.73.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Nintendo had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Nintendo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.488-0.488 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nintendo Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nintendo

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nintendo by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in Nintendo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 38,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Nintendo by 76.1% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Nintendo by 0.7% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 127,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 9.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Company Profile

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Nintendo Co, Ltd., headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, is a global entertainment company best known for designing, manufacturing and marketing video game hardware and software. Founded in 1889 as a playing-card company, Nintendo transitioned into electronic entertainment in the latter half of the 20th century and has since become one of the most recognizable names in interactive entertainment. The company serves markets worldwide, with major operations and customer bases in Japan, North America and Europe, and it maintains a presence through regional subsidiaries, distribution partners and digital storefronts.

Nintendo’s business spans console and handheld hardware, first-party software titles, digital services and licensing.

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