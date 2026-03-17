Mariner LLC Has $140.26 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 497,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,622 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.05% of International Business Machines worth $140,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $852,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,051,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,019,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,708 shares during the period. Thames Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $2,710,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in International Business Machines by 3.3% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 993,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,439,000 after purchasing an additional 32,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 51.7% during the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 114,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,278,000 after purchasing an additional 38,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other news, Director Michael Miebach purchased 434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,265.22. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,432. The trade was a 12.11% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,484 shares of company stock valued at $417,157. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $249.33 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $214.50 and a one year high of $324.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $233.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.87.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $361.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Argus set a $360.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.87.

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Key International Business Machines News

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International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Further Reading

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